Related Posts

There are currently four jobs for every graduate of U of G’s Ontario Agricultural College (OAC), according to a new report.

Based on a survey of Ontario employers, the report provides a snapshot of hiring trends and demands. Employers are predicting even more jobs during the next five years.

As a national and international leader in agriculture and food, U of G provides a majority of the graduates for this sector in Ontario, says OAC dean Rene Van Acker.

“It’s great news for students entering and coming out of the programs because of the tremendous demand for their skills and the many opportunities for them.”